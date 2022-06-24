Jeff and Mary Weaver Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Jeff and Mary Weaver of Leeper, PA, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.

Jeff is a retired truck driver, and the couple previously owned Weaver’s Countyline Market in Newmansville, PA.

The couple had four daughters: Sheila (Brad) Schmader, Lisa (deceased), Brigette (Jeff) Rivers, and Tierney (Kyle) Beach.

