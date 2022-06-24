Kevin Leigh Porter, 66, of Rocky Grove, long before his time on earth should have ended, died at 6:40 am Tuesday, June 21, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

When an oncologist in Erie informed Kevin last summer that he had Stage 4 esophageal cancer and that he might live 2 years if the treatments worked, his astonishing response to the doctor was “that’s life”.

He then engaged his affliction with extraordinary but quiet dignity and tenacity until it claimed his life only 10 months later.

After eating his last full meal last August, he rarely was able to take any food or drink by mouth, endured tube feedings, radiation, chemotherapy, profound weight loss, atrial fibrillation, a life-threatening GI bleed and other harrowing complications, yet he soldiered on with God’s extravagant grace and mercy and the powerful love of family and friends lifting him all the way.

He made quite an impression on some of his Hillman Cancer Center caregivers at UPMC Northwest, who surely will miss him as will the many who called him dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend.

Here’s about all anyone needs to know about the one-of-a-kind human being that Kevin was: though suffering the indignity of being unable to eat himself, he continued to pursue his love of cooking by preparing Irish stew, meatloaf and other dishes to say thanks to siblings and others who lovingly cared for him during his illness.

Kevin was born on Christmas Eve, 1955, in Franklin Hospital, to Robert and Janice Porter.

He attended Rocky Grove Elementary School and graduated with the Rocky Grove High School Class of 1973.

He played first trombone in the RGHS Band, was a Pep Band member, once advanced to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District Band Festival, and was a member of the Oriole golf team.

Thanks to his mom, dad and grandparents, Kevin learned the difference between right and wrong early in his life, how to treat others with dignity and respect, how to make healthy personal choices, etc.

The strong spiritual and moral foundation and bedrock values that were instilled in Kevin helped make him a mountain of a man who earned the respect and admiration of virtually everyone who knew him.

One local institution that greatly shaped Kevin’s legacy is Grace United Methodist Church of Rocky Grove, where his family has attended for generations and where he made a decision that had a forever impact on his life.

On an autumn evening in the late 1960s, during a service with renowned Black gospel singer/evangelist Willie Murphy, Kevin made a personal commitment to follow Christ and to be the hands and feet of Jesus in a world that needs more people like him.

That decision ensured that when he passed from this life, he stepped quite naturally into an eternal destiny that is free from what he endured in recent months.

Kevin was a lifelong member of Grace Church, a choir member for 40-plus years, a soloist and a member of the church’s Board of Trustees.

Perhaps his crowning achievement as a Christ-follower was his many weeklong mission trips to Appalachian communities where he and his fellow short-term missionaries from Grace Church did home repair work for families who lacked the resources to complete these tasks on their own.

Kevin’s 48 years in the work force included periods of labor with Quaker State Oil Refining Corp., Groway, Maurer’s Trading Post, and the past 22 years at Pioneer Electric in Franklin.

Kevin was a prolific angler, hunter, bird watcher, naturalist, sprint car and other racing fan, cook and handyman.

At age 12 in 1968, he used his grandfather Porter’s Winchester Model 94 .32-Special to kill a 6-point buck the first day he ever hunted, and he logged 40 deer kills (mostly in the Two Mile Run area where his family has enjoyed the woods and waters for generations), including the trophy 13-point buck in 2019 that culminated his hunting career.

His last day of fishing was a family outing at Lake Wilhelm on Memorial Day weekend, and his 14-inch largemouth bass was the catch of the day.

In decades of sharing the woods and waters with loved ones and others, his was an exemplary life of outdoor wisdom, conservation and sportsmanship.

Especially illustrative of Kevin’s life story is the 49 years he served as a Little League umpire, during which he called balls and strikes and patrolled the bases at the local, district and state levels, while also acting as Franklin Little League groundskeeper.

Franklin Little League was to honor him Monday with a plaque and tributes from fellow umpires, sports broadcasters (Steve Blass, Stan Savran, Guy Junker, etc.) and others on the 50th anniversary of his first game, but his health would not permit him to attend and he passed into eternity early the next morning.

Plans are being made to later honor him posthumously.

Left to celebrate Kevin’s life are his daughter Mickenzie Porter, his son Shyler (Alyssa) Gill, his granddaughter Avery Gill, grandson Nolan Gill, brother Chris (Cindy) Porter, brother Nelson (Jan) Porter, sister Valerie Porter, nieces Hillary Porter, Amy (Harrison) Garlick and Madison Porter, nephews Mark Porter and Nick Porter, Nick’s fiancé Jenn Carone, along with 6 great nieces and nephews (Genevieve, Augustine, Sherwin and Alfred Garlick, and Scarlett and Luka Porter).

Loved ones who went on before him are his parents, grandparents Harold “Ike” and Esther Mong, Robert “Sandy” and Elizabeth “Betty” Porter, and uncles Wayne “Ted” Mong and Gordon “Crunk” Porter.

Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

In keeping with Kevin’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held later this summer at a time and location to be announced.

Grace United Methodist Church of Rocky Grove, Franklin Little League or Two Mile Run County Park would be honored to receive gifts in memory of Kevin.

