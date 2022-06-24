 

Mary R. Strawbridge

Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dinnNuWkaWMary R. Strawbridge, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, surrounded by her family.

Born on September 5, 1936, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Philias and Velma DuGrenier.

Mary was married to the late Thomas G. Strawbridge, who preceded her in death just weeks ago on May 29, 2022.

On the 4th of July, they would have celebrated 54 years of marriage together.

She loved her house and loved to garden.

She would spend many days outside all day tending to her flowers and vegetables, feeding birds and critters in her backyard, and spending time at her pool.

Mary enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home.

She was known for her homecooked meals and loved canning.

In addition, she was a huge pro golf and tennis fan, and even did a lot of golfing herself, along with fishing and hunting.

Surviving are four children: James A. Tarleton Jr. of Mercer, Belinda Kachmann of Roanoke, IN, Eric Tarleton of Mercer, and Beth Schmader of Seneca; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne, Brandon, Mason, Dylan, Sarah, Jacqueline, and Sonny; and 10 great grandchildren, Santino, Penelope, Roman, Dahlia, Clover, Aloy, Kason, Nyla, Myles, and Kyra.

Preceding Mary in death were her parents, her husband, Thomas, her son-in-law, Dale Schmader, and her siblings, Philias DuGrenier Jr., Betty Heinger, and John DuGrenier.

There will be no visitation or services.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the Venango Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


