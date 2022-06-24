New Waterways Conservation Officers Graduate, Prepare to Report to Regions for Duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced that 16 members of the 24th Class of Waterways Conservation Officers (WCO) have formally graduated from the agency’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety.

Following a graduation ceremony held on Thursday at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, the officers will report to their assigned regions across the Commonwealth next week to begin their duties.

“It gives me a great feeling of pride to officially welcome this dedicated group of officers to our Fish and Boat Commission team,” said Col. Clyde Warner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “With their intense training behind them, these new officers are ready to serve millions of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania and work to protect, conserve, and enhance our aquatic resources.”

Before graduating, officers undergo an extensive 52-week training program encompassing all aspects of conservation law enforcement. Following civil service testing and selection, trainees completed a 26-week Municipal Police Officers Basic Training conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police at its training center in Hershey, Dauphin County. An additional 26 weeks of training was conducted at the Stackhouse school located in Bellefonte, Centre County, and included field training alongside seasoned WCOs.

During their conservation law enforcement careers, the officers’ duties will be multifaceted and include patrolling the streams, rivers, and lakes in their regions; assisting with investigations; participating in public outreach events; and stocking waterways with fish.

The new Waterways Conservation Officers are listed below, along with their hometowns and assigned regions.

– Tyler C. Balla, New Kensington, assigned to W. Allegheny County

– Brock A. Benson, Tyrone, assigned to S. Huntingdon County

– Nikolaus A. Black, Greenville, assigned to Jefferson County

– Shane C. Casey, Wilburton, assigned to N. Wayne County

– David H. Knight II, North East, assigned to W. Erie County

– Neal S. Kokatay, Harrisburg, assigned to N. Lake Wallenpaupack

– Carl A. Maiese, Manchester, assigned to Cumberland County

– Ty C. Moon, Hughesville, assigned to N. Susquehanna/E. Bradford Counties

– Lacie Mosteller, Columbia, assigned to SW. Montgomery/W. Philadelphia Counties

– Derek A. Norman, Beavertown, assigned to N. Montgomery/E. Berks Counties

– Logan T. Opfer, Smithfield, assigned to W. Armstrong County

– Wyatt D. Peiper, Carlisle, assigned to Franklin/E. Fulton Counties

– Sean P. Rae, Havertown, assigned to S. Chester County

– Matthew R. Scott, Greenville, assigned to Delaware County

– Charles H. Shoemaker, Lock Haven, assigned to Lycoming County

– Thomas J. Watson III, Irwin, assigned to Potter County

In addition to the graduating class, several WCOs accepted new assignments, which include:

– Kyle A. Wirick transferred from Franklin/E. Fulton counties to Indiana/E. Armstrong Counties

– Travis D. Miller transferred from Lehigh County to W. Schuylkill County

– Brian T. Guenin transferred from Greene/S. Washington counties to E. Allegheny County

– D. Dorian Seibel transferred W. Armstrong County to Greene/S. Washington Counties

– Daniel A. Nietupski transferred from W. Erie County to Warren County

