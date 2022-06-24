Pa. Rural Robotics Initiative Announces Scholarship Opportunities for Technology Students

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The deadline has been extended until July 15 for a unique opportunity for high school students interested in a career in information technology.

(Article by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322.)

There are around 10 free scholarships for the program, and they are still looking for about six students to run the program and provide this opportunity to students in northwest Pennsylvania.

Each scholarship is around a $6,000.00 value.

Students will learn how to troubleshoot software, fix operating systems, rebuild computers, and perform general maintenance on computer devices. They will also learn Microsoft Office skills for productivity and communication. Students can earn up to eight college credits and up to six industry certifications from CompTIA and Microsoft.

They can also qualify for a certificate of completion from Harrisburg University of Science & Technology and a pre-apprenticeship certificate from the PA Department of Labor & Industry Apprenticeship and Training Office.

The program will begin on July 25. Students will complete 40 hours of training over two weeks in July, then complete 60 hours of training in the fall, and 60 hours of training in the spring to earn their PA pre-apprenticeship certificate, college credits, and industry certifications.

Class sessions will be held with a combination of online and in-person at the Innovation Institute For Tomorrow, a subsidiary of the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative, on Liberty Street in downtown Franklin.

Eligible high schools include Franklin, Rocky Grove, Cranberry, Oil City, Venango Technology Center, Titusville, Brookville, Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Conneaut, DuBois, Fairview, Forest Area, Fort LeBoeuf, Girard, Harborcreek, Keystone, North Clarion, Northwestern, Redbank Valley, and Warren.

According to U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, Tech Support Specialists are among the top 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2022 and overall employment is projected to grow 9 percent from 2020 to 2030.

Franklin-based Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative has partnered with NuPaths, an IT and technology workforce development training provider, to offer a summer and after-school Technical Support Specialist Program focused on technology career exploration and college prep.

“We are excited to work with the PA Rural Robotics Initiative to bring career exploration and training to high school students in Northwestern PA,” said Andy Petroski, president of NuPaths, the institution putting on the education opportunity.

“The program allows students to develop skills and earn credentials for college or career, including the ability to stay in the region and work in well-paying, high-demand technology jobs that don’t require a college degree and can be done remotely.”

Request more information at tinyurl.com/wpa-tss.

Apply: tinyurl.com/tss-rri.

To learn more, visit nupaths.org.

