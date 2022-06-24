Patricia E. “Patty” Russell, 89, of Emlenton, retired Allegheny-Clarion Valley school nurse, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

The following obituary was written by Patty.

“Yes that is me. Born June 1, 1933 to Leslie Allen Edinger and Pearl Plant Edinger.

Dad was hoping for a boy, but then I showed up.

He already had a daughter, my sister, Barbara, (who passed March 30, 2022) who is married to R.L. Carr.

I married Franklin Theodore “Tedee” Russell (who passed October 2017) March 1954 and we produced three boys: Roy Allen(deceased), Timothy Allen and Daniel Roy.

Tim had two daughters, Natalie Pearl (named after my mom) and Kelsie. Tim’s wife, Lori Best, had a set of twins, Amber and Megan.

Dan married Jane Whitehill. They had three children David, Maggie and Joey.

We also helped raise Dwight Hower, who married Traci Harmon, and they have three children, Brayden, Savannah, and Ryder.

I was a 1951 graduate of Emlenton High School.

I graduated from Allegheny General Hospital as an RN and received my B.S. degree from Clarion, after attending Penn State and Grove City colleges.

I was only three credits away from getting my Master’s degree.

I worked at Grove City Hospital, Franklin Hospital, and the Allegheny Clarion Valley School District as a school nurse for more than 30 years.

If only I had the room to tell some of my experiences.

I had a good life.

I could go on and on about this and that, but who really cares.

I’m off to a long sleep and hopefully will join the guys upstairs, God willing.”

Patty was a wonderful woman who enjoyed her family, friends, and students.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Emlenton.

She loved going to the ‘shore house’ where many wonderful memories were made.

She enjoyed numerous hobbies including painting, gardening, and chair caning.

She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

Patty is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Henley, Cash and Knox Russell, Russell and AmyJane Rankin, Austin Hagmier, James and Leo Kriebel, George and Benjamin Hourican.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.