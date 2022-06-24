Samuel Arthur Saeli, age 81 passed away on June 22, 2022 following a period of declining health.

He can now look under and around clouds hanging overhead in the blue sky for golf balls.

He was born in Franklin on Feb. 1, 1941, a son of the late Joseph G. Saeli and Carrie L. (Long) Saeli.

On April 8, 1961, he was married to Barbara Kachik Saeli in St. Patrick Church, Franklin, PA.

They met at a Christmas Dance in December 1958. She was the love of his life and they had celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Sam was active in the Little League program with his sons for several years.

He enjoyed family vacations with family and his two big vacations in San Francisco and Mexico.

Beginning to golf in his late thirties; it soon became his favorite sport; and he made many trips to Myrtle Beach with friends during the years.

Sam was a collector of anything and everything, his second pastime.

In later years he enjoyed having a camper on the shore of Lake Erie.

Sam enjoyed the friendship of many people through the years.

He made friends easily and could always make you smile; being born and raised in Franklin, he knew everyone.

He was always a worker from a young age and was employed at several places including the Dean Phipps Store, Shaw Industries, City of Franklin Water Dept. where he was a plant operator for five years and left there in 1970 for employment with Penn Dot from which he retired.

He was awarded the “Employee of the Month” award twice.

Sam headed up an Emergency Response Team during the blizzard of 1993 when he took a crew of men with wing plows to Montgomery County, PA to open highways where people were stranded.

He was a proud member of Local 2367 and served on the AFSCME contract negotiating team representing District 1- 5 Penn Dot workers for 16 years.

He is survived by his wife and three sons, Samuel (Brenda) Saeli of Franklin, Christopher (Terry) Saeli of Franklin, and Timothy Saeli of Franklin, PA and Florida, and his grandchildren Dr. Samuel A. Saeli III and his significant other, Katie Pfaltzgraff, of Cincinnati, OH, Dr. Stephanie A. Ribelli (Thomas) Cleveland, OH, Brittany N. Thomas (Michael) of Pittsburgh, PA and step-grandaughter Keri L. Ford of Bullion, PA and her daughters, Breanna and Emma Pritts.

Also surviving are his sisters, Barbara Wood, Franklin, and Sally Lindsey of Florida, his sister-in-law, Judy Saeli, Franklin and his many brother and sisters-in-law, Thomas M. Kachik (Teresa) Rockland, PA, Julie A. Richards, Meadville, PA, Diane Kachik, Franklin, Melody Kachik, Cooperstown, Mary L. Halsnik (Gary) Clarence, PA, John M. Kachik, Franklin, Steven Kachik, Kennerdell, PA and Susan E. Cherry (James) Franklin, plus many nieces and nephews. Preceeding Sam in death were his parents, his brothers, Joseph and William, nephew, Joseph Saeli Ill, a niece, Karrie Laemmer, nephew Thomas M. Kachik II and brothers-in-law, Richard Wood, Jack Lindsey, Albert Kachik, Andrew Kachik, James Kachik and Daniel Kachik.

Arrangements will be handled by Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, Franklin, PA.

It was Sam’s wishes that funeral services be private; you may leave a message of condolence on the web site.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Sam will be laid to rest in St. Patrick cemetery.

