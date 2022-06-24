Say What?!: Oregon Man Breaks World Record for Alphabetizing Soup

OREGON – An Oregon man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he found and alphabetized all 26 letters in a can of alphabet soup in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds.

Jacob Chandler said he decided to try to break a Guinness World Record and looked through some possibilities before reading about the alphabet soup record.

