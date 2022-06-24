 

SPONSORED: Stop In at Redbank Chevrolet and Check Out Their New & Used Vehicles!

Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Ben-EquinoxNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem and check out their new and used vehicles!

(Pictured above: Sales professional Ben Kundick, Jr.)

NEW 2022 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE AWD 2LT

29924061530x640(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $48,445

NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ

White pickup(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $62,810

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2021 CHEVROLET COLORADO 4WD Z71

2021 Colorado(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $40,990

Mileage: 14,224

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

Maroon Equinox(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $29,990

Mileage: 17,395

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

Screenshot 2022-06-24 104910(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $28,990

Mileage: 24,355

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

Screenshot 2022-06-24 105321(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $27,990

Mileage: 17,412

(Pictured below: Sales professional Wylie Miller.)

Wylie - Redbank Chevrolet

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

