Students from Abraxas Plant Flowers, Shrubs at Marienville Community Garden
Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Students from Abraxas have returned to the Marienville Community Garden for another year.
This year’s focus will be on maintaining the projects that were finished last year, planting flowers and shrubs, and building some new and exciting features for the entire community to enjoy.
There are plans this year to hold a few community events that will allow the community to gather and enjoy the beauty of the garden.
Events, days, and times will be posted once they become official.
