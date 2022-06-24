State Police Calls: Domestic Incident Results in Drug Arrest

Area state police responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession in Jenks Twp.

Troopers stationed out of PSP Marienville responded to an inactive domestic incident at a residence along Old Farm Lane in Jenks Township, Forest County, on Wednesday, June 22, around 11:42 a.m.

While on scene, one individual was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect is listed as a 40-year-old Jeannette woman.

Leeper Man Suspected of DUI Resists Arrest

PSP Marienville on June 22 initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala for multiple traffic violations along Maple Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 5:57 p.m.

Police say the operator, a known 23-year-old Leeper man, resisted while troopers attempted to take him into custody.

The operator was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and was treated at Clarion Hospital for minor injuries.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Thursday, June 23, and June 24, 2022.

Police Investigating Stolen Identity

Kittanning-based State Police are investigating a report of a stolen identity to a Dayton man on Tuesday, June 21.

Police say an unknown person attempted to obtain unemployment benefits using the identity of a known 75-year-old male victim of Dayton.

The investigation is ongoing.

If a similar incident has occurred to you, visit www.uc.pa.gov, or call the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469.

Emlenton Man Strikes Deer in Cranberry

State Police in Franklin responded to a one-vehicle crash along State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 5:47 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the crash occurred as a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by 36-year-old Bradon J. Webb, of Emlenton, was traveling north on SR 257 when the vehicle struck a deer that entered the roadway from the right side.

No injuries were reported.

Venango Towing assisted on scene.

