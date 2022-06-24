 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Spike Strips Deployed After Pursuit Suspect Crashes into Police Car

Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (24)MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man who crashed into a state police vehicle during a police chase is facing charges of felony assault, fleeing, and various DUI-related offenses. 

According to Mercer-based State Police, around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Corey James Hennigan, of Rock Creek, Ohio, on State Route 258, near N. Spring Road, in Springfield Township, Mercer County, for a vehicle code violation.

A pursuit ensued before Hennigan collided with an occupied state police vehicle, police say.

Spike strips were deployed in the New Wilmington area, and two of the vehicle’s tires were flattened.

Eventually, the vehicle was stopped, and Hennigan was arrested.

It was determined that Hennigan had a suspended driver’s license and warrants for his arrest, according to police.

Court documents indicate Hennigan was arraigned at 11:45 a.m., on June 22, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel W. Davis’ office on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes SBI to designated individuals, Felony 1
– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
– Reckless Driving, Summary
– Improper Display Plate, Summary (two counts)
– Driving While Oper Priv Susp or Revoked, Summary

Unable to post $250,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Mercer County Prison.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.