Spike Strips Deployed After Pursuit Suspect Crashes into Police Car

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man who crashed into a state police vehicle during a police chase is facing charges of felony assault, fleeing, and various DUI-related offenses.

According to Mercer-based State Police, around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Corey James Hennigan, of Rock Creek, Ohio, on State Route 258, near N. Spring Road, in Springfield Township, Mercer County, for a vehicle code violation.

A pursuit ensued before Hennigan collided with an occupied state police vehicle, police say.

Spike strips were deployed in the New Wilmington area, and two of the vehicle’s tires were flattened.

Eventually, the vehicle was stopped, and Hennigan was arrested.

It was determined that Hennigan had a suspended driver’s license and warrants for his arrest, according to police.

Court documents indicate Hennigan was arraigned at 11:45 a.m., on June 22, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel W. Davis’ office on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes SBI to designated individuals, Felony 1

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Improper Display Plate, Summary (two counts)

– Driving While Oper Priv Susp or Revoked, Summary

Unable to post $250,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Mercer County Prison.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.