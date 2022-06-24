Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash on Route 208 That Left Man Seriously Injured

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a Harrisville man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred as a 1996 Harley-Davidson FXS operated by 46-year-old Joseph E. Cooke, of Harrisville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 208, near Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County, around 9:59 p.m. on May 25.

Cooke’s bike struck a deer that entered the roadway from the north.

The bike then swerved to the right and collided with a shallow embankment along the southern berm of the eastbound lane, police say.

Cooke was immediately transported to Grove City Hospital by a witness at the scene.

He was then air-lifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, in Pittsburgh, where he was treated for serious injuries sustained to his right leg as a result of the crash, according to police.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department and Lowry’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

