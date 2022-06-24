Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey-Stuffed Bell Peppers

Round out the meal with a salad or a side of rice!

Ingredients

5 medium green, red or yellow peppers

2 teaspoons olive oil



1-1/4 pounds extra-lean ground turkey (99% lean)1 large onion, chopped1 garlic clove, minced2 teaspoons ground cumin1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped1-3/4 cups shredded cheddar-flavored lactose-free or other cheese1-1/2 cups soft bread crumbs1/4 teaspoon paprika

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 325°. Cut peppers lengthwise in half; remove seeds. Place in a 15x10x1-in. pan coated with cooking spray.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook and crumble turkey with onion, garlic, and seasonings over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink, 6-8 minutes. Cool slightly. Stir in tomatoes, cheese, and bread crumbs.

-Fill pepper halves with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, until filling is heated through and peppers are tender, 20-25 minutes.

