The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southeast wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 87. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.