7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, June 25, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southeast wind.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 87. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


