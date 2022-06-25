 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Anna F. Shuster

Saturday, June 25, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Anna F. Shuster, 97, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at Edgewood Heights.

Born on June 21, 1925, in Widnoon, she was the daughter of the late George Herbert and Mary E. (McGinnis) Young.

She was married on August 10, 1946, to Cortland M. Shuster and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1992.

Anna worked for Sylvania, Owens-Illinois, H. B. DeViney Co. which is now J. M. Smuckers, and she worked at Reed’s Tasty Freeze. She enjoyed going to the Distant Senior Center.

She is survived by two children, Fredrick O. Shuster and his wife, Darlene Rearick of Toana, Virginia, and Mary Gruver and her husband, George of New Bethlehem, and ten grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Episcopal Cemetery in Redbank, Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.