Anna F. Shuster, 97, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at Edgewood Heights.

Born on June 21, 1925, in Widnoon, she was the daughter of the late George Herbert and Mary E. (McGinnis) Young.

She was married on August 10, 1946, to Cortland M. Shuster and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1992.

Anna worked for Sylvania, Owens-Illinois, H. B. DeViney Co. which is now J. M. Smuckers, and she worked at Reed’s Tasty Freeze. She enjoyed going to the Distant Senior Center.

She is survived by two children, Fredrick O. Shuster and his wife, Darlene Rearick of Toana, Virginia, and Mary Gruver and her husband, George of New Bethlehem, and ten grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Episcopal Cemetery in Redbank, Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.