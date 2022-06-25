Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Macaroons

You’ll definitely want to make more than one batch of these delicious cookies!

Ingredients

1-1/3 cups sweetened shredded coconut

1/3 cup sugar



2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1/8 teaspoon salt2 large egg whites, room temperature1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 325°. In a small bowl, combine the coconut, sugar, flour, and salt. Add egg whites and vanilla; mix well.

-Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto greased baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 18-20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

