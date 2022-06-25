CU Professor Named Pa. Psychology Association President

CLARION, Pa. – Dr. Jeanne Slattery, professor of psychology at Clarion University, was recently inaugurated as president of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association, which serves approximately 3,400 psychologists in Pennsylvania.

As president, Slattery serves on PPA’s board of directors and executive committee. She also serves on the board for the Pennsylvania Psychological Foundation and is a member of PPA’s Ethics Committee, Publications Committee, and Interpersonal Violence Committee.

PPA’s mission is to promote the science and practice of psychology and meet the evolving needs of the public.

PPA is the third largest state association affiliated with the American Psychological Association. It was recognized as the Outstanding State Psychological Association in 2017.

Slattery received her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and her master’s and doctorate from Miami University.

She has taught at Clarion University since 1984.

