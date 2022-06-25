DCNR Celebrates 2022 Ranger Trainee Graduates at Gifford Pinchot State Park

LEWISBERRY, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Thursday visited Gifford Pinchot State Park for a park ranger commissioning ceremony honoring 2022 graduates of the department’s ranger trainee academy.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s graduates and are excited to see them begin what we hope are long careers of public service in our state parks,” Dunn said. “Our rangers provide important contacts with park visitors in addition to law enforcement. I am excited to see this group join our ranks and look forward to seeing them be positive examples of DCNR’s mission to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment.”

DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks employs park rangers to oversee law enforcement in state parks and forests. State park ranger trainees must complete a 19-week academy at Temple University that includes training to learn to provide visitor services, educational programs and information, specifics of equipment use, enforcing rules and commonwealth law, and more.

Thursday’s graduates and their associated state parks include:

Troy Baney, Bald Eagle

Silas Bruno, Moraine

Joshua Buterbaugh, Yellow Creek

James Allen DeMore, Pymatuning

Massimo DiSanto, Nockamixon

Ronald Jay Gallo, Black Moshannon

Audrey Hruza, Ohiopyle

Ross Thomas Osborn, Neshaminy

Amber Russell, Codorus

Evan Snyder, Oil Creek

Sarah Grace Spaulding, Codorus

A ceremony was held May 26 for 16 rangers and 10 park managers who completed the training. Video from the May 26 ceremony can be viewed and downloaded here (please credit DCNR if used).

Ranger graduates include:

Andrew Brock, Point

Samuel Catlin, Fort Washington

Daniel Coffroth, Gifford Pinchot

Carolyn Degurski, French Creek

Nicholas Gliozzi, Lackawanna

James Godfrey, Washington Crossing

Connor Groshardt, Promised Land

Ryan Kochara, Prince Gallitzin

Shawn Kulick, Neshaminy

Keith Mark, Colonel Denning

Ryan Neese, Prince Gallitzin

Rachel Opp, French Creek

Helen Vought, Ohiopyle

Ronald Warren, Little Pine

Jade Whipple, Bald Eagle

Hannah Wilson, Little Buffalo

Park manager graduates include:

Kimberly Bischof, French Creek

Robert Campion, Region 3 (southcentral Pennsylvania)

Cassandra Criss, Region 2 (western Pennsylvania)

Matthew Eckle, Region 4 (eastern Pennsylvania)

Corie Eckman, Region 2

Allison Kuzar, Region 3

Cody Miller, Region 1 (northcentral Pennsylvania)

Corey Shannon, Nockamixon

Paige Steffy, Park and Operations Management Division

Justin Waid, Sinnemahoning

“Completing the ranger academy is a tremendous accomplishment that helps prepare rangers and managers for their important role of managing public lands,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “I am proud of each of these individuals and the commitment to service the have demonstrated through the academy and I am eager to see them demonstrate what they have learned at their respective parks in the future.”

Those interested in becoming a park ranger must:

Be a Pennsylvania resident

Be at least 21 years old

Possess a valid driver’s license

Must possess a valid certificate or its equivalent in first aid and adult, child and infant cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as provided by the PA Department of Health for professional rescuers or health care professionals at the time of the interview.

Complete the State Civil Service Commission exam

DCNR manages 121 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forest lands, and is tasked with conserving and sustaining Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment.

For more information about becoming a ranger trainee or for other Pennsylvania employment opportunities, visit employment.pa.gov.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state parks and forests.

