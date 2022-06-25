James A. Constable, 84, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on November 29, 1937, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late James and Martha J. (Beatty) Constable.

He was married on February 9, 1957, to Barbara A. (Bish) Constable and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2003.

Jim graduated from Redbank Valley High School where he excelled in wrestling and football. He worked for Harbison Walker Brick Plant in St. Charles and Templeton. He also worked for the Pa. Game Farm, Miller Welding, Toy Drilling, and construction.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, taking rides with his wife, especially to Bear Creek, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by four sons, Barry Constable and his wife, Tracie of Oak Ridge, Steve Constable and his wife Sandy of Bellefonte, James D. Constable and his wife, Karen of Brookville, and Derek Constable and his wife, Tawnya of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Charity (B. J.) Barnett, Chad (Becky) Constable, Tyler (Elise) Constable, Breanna (Nate) Sellers, Trey Constable, Dontae Constable, Draven Cook, and George Casperson; nine great grandchildren, Caitlin (Greg) Boring, Hunter Barnett, Harley Constable, Chase Constable, Claire Constable, James Constable, Esther Constable, Emma Sellers, and Sophia Sellers, three great-great-grandchildren, Aria Barnett, Bradley Barnett, and Bowden Boring; and a sister, Jane Reed of Erie; and a special friend, Karen Rupp of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Philomena Craig, and a brother, Joseph Constable.

At Jim’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Jim wanted memorial donations to the New Bethlehem Area Free Public Library at 720 Broad St. New Bethlehem, PA. 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.