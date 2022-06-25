 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

James A. Constable

Saturday, June 25, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9mLAJtIiYtiJames A. Constable, 84, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on November 29, 1937, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late James and Martha J. (Beatty) Constable.

He was married on February 9, 1957, to Barbara A. (Bish) Constable and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2003.

Jim graduated from Redbank Valley High School where he excelled in wrestling and football. He worked for Harbison Walker Brick Plant in St. Charles and Templeton. He also worked for the Pa. Game Farm, Miller Welding, Toy Drilling, and construction.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, taking rides with his wife, especially to Bear Creek, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by four sons, Barry Constable and his wife, Tracie of Oak Ridge, Steve Constable and his wife Sandy of Bellefonte, James D. Constable and his wife, Karen of Brookville, and Derek Constable and his wife, Tawnya of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Charity (B. J.) Barnett, Chad (Becky) Constable, Tyler (Elise) Constable, Breanna (Nate) Sellers, Trey Constable, Dontae Constable, Draven Cook, and George Casperson; nine great grandchildren, Caitlin (Greg) Boring, Hunter Barnett, Harley Constable, Chase Constable, Claire Constable, James Constable, Esther Constable, Emma Sellers, and Sophia Sellers, three great-great-grandchildren, Aria Barnett, Bradley Barnett, and Bowden Boring; and a sister, Jane Reed of Erie; and a special friend, Karen Rupp of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Philomena Craig, and a brother, Joseph Constable.

At Jim’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Jim wanted memorial donations to the New Bethlehem Area Free Public Library at 720 Broad St. New Bethlehem, PA. 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.