YMCA Asks Community to ‘Send a Kid to Camp’

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – YMCA Summer Camp at YMCA Camp Coffman is a special place for kids during the summer months.

If you haven’t been to the 240-acre camp owned by the Scenic Rivers YMCA when 150 kids are enjoying a plethora of activities, you might wonder what goes on there.

The Scenic Rivers YMCA, a local non-profit organization that operates the Oil City YMCA and Clarion County YMCA, has owned and operated YMCA Camp Coffman since 2008 and has run YMCA Summer Day Camp each summer since. New structures, activities, and enhancements have been made every summer to offer an abundance of great outdoor activities that appeal to ages six through twelve.

“The YMCA is changing lives through summer camp and providing parents with a safe and enriching learning experience for their children at summer camp,” said Michelle Miller, YMCA Camp Director.

YMCA Summer Day Camp offers outdoor activities like boating, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, farming, giant water slide, arts and crafts, games, sports, field trips, air rifle, archery, zip line, water games, and creative learning activities. Counselors and full-time YMCA staff run the program and provide hands-on learning, physical activity, and fun in a caring environment.

The 240-acre camp is located between Clarion and Oil City.

Transportation is provided by the Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA to allow kids from Clarion and Venango counties to enjoy all that camp has to offer. Camp is in session each week of summer from 8 am to 4 pm and kids can attend every week or select the weeks they would like to attend. Working parents can receive extended care at the YMCA from 6 am to 6 pm. Each camp week has a special theme with activities and field trips that make the themes come to life. (Learn more at www.campcoffman.com/summer-day-camp)

A large percentage of youth attending YMCA Summer Day Camp receive financial assistance through the YMCA. No child is turned away for inability to pay. Funds for this program are generously donated by community members, local businesses, and through grant funding.

“We’ve seen an increase in the need for financial assistance over the years because the number of children attending summer camp is growing and we could use more help to impact more youth,” said Tom Spence, Scenic Rivers YMCA Executive Director.

Spence attributes the growth and the camp’s success to the need for quality programming for youth during the summer months.

“Parents want to provide enriching summer activities where kids can be active, learn, make friends, and have fun. YMCA summer camp is a safe place with plenty of activities to keep minds and bodies active.”

The YMCA could not provide so many children with the opportunity to attend YMCA Summer Day Camp without the help of community partners.

Donations for the “Send a Kid to Camp” campaign are needed now to allow all youth who request financial assistance to receive funding to attend camp through August 2022.

Donations are accepted in any amount and help local families. Individuals or businesses that give $1,000.00 or more receive banner recognition at the YMCA.

Donors can give online (www.campcoffman.com/summer-day-camp), give at the YMCA, or mail a check to: Scenic Rivers YMCA, Send a Kid to Camp Campaign, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To learn more about the banner recognition program, please email [email protected]

“We need more help to make this the best summer ever for local kids,” said Michelle Miller.

To learn more about YMCA Summer Day Camp, theme weeks, and field trips, visit www.campcoffman.com.

