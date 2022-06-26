The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light north wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.