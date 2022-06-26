All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Holly Joe
Holly Joe served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Holly Christine Cole Joe
Born: January 31, 1985
Died: April 3, 2022
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Holly served her country for five years in the United States Navy from 2008 to 2013.
She earned numerous medals and awards for integrity, honor, and service.
In an effort to make a difference in the world on many fronts, Holly served the community through her work with abused women and children at SAFE.
Click here to view a full obituary.
