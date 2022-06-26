Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shirley Fagley’s Pizza Burgers

Don’t miss out on Shirley’s expertise in the kitchen!

Ingredients

1 can of spam

12-14 oz. sharp cheese



1 lb. ground beef, salted and browned1.2 tsp. sage1 1/4 tsp. oregano1 tsp. parsley12 oz. pizza sauce

Directions

-Mix together and spread over buns. Place on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees until buns are brown on the bottom.

-Enjoy!

