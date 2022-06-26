41-Year-Old Man Behind Bars for Sexual Assault of Teen in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 41-year-old man is in jail for the sexual assault of a teen that occurred in Clarion Borough nearly four years ago.

According to court documents, criminal charges were against 41-year-old Edwin Junior Scott, of Clarion, on June 20, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 12, 2021, a female victim met with a detective of the Clarion Borough Police Department and reported that on July 21, 2018, she was sexually assaulted by Edwin Scott when she was 15 years old and Scott was 37 years old. The sexual assault reportedly occurred at a residence on Corbett Street, in Clarion Borough.

The victim stated that around 12:22 a.m. on July 21, 2018, she met with Scott on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough. She said that Scott told her he was having people over for a party at his residence, but when she and Scott got to his residence, no one else was there. The victim stated that she and Scott started drinking shots of Vodka and listening to music, the complaint states.

During this time, Scott was recording her. At some point, the victim fell asleep on the couch and woke up to Scott having sex with her and recording it, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim advised police that she and Scott had spoken about the assault on Facebook messenger, and she had not deleted the messages.

Police requested and obtained search warrants for the victim’s and Scott’s Facebook messenger messages. Messages on Scott’s Facebook account had been deleted; however, police were able to view messages between Scott and the victim on the victim’s account that referenced the incident on July 21, 2018, according to the complaint.

Scott was arraigned at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, on the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 12 with Judge Quinn presiding.

