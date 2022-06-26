State Police Respond Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 322 in Clarion Township on Friday evening.

According to police, the crash happened around 6:48 p.m. on Friday, June 24, on Route 322, at the intersection of Seven Hills Road, in Clarion Township, involving 68-year-old Christina E. Mallick, of Corsica, and 25-year-old Jordan M. Ball, of Clarion.

Police say Mallick was traveling east on State Route 322 in a 2017 Subaru Forester. She attempted to turn left–north onto Seven Hills Road–in front of Ball’s 2008 Nissan Versa. Ball was unable to slow down, and her Nissan struck the Subaru in the rear right side.

Both drivers and a passenger in Ball’s vehicle, 27-year-old Brady S. Troup, of Clarion, were using seat belts, and a three-year-old female passenger in Ball’s vehicle was in a front-facing child safety seat.

No injuries were reported.

