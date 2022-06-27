The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

