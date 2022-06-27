Area Residents Warned of Cocaine and Heroin Laced With Deadly Fentanyl

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Law Enforcement agencies have concerns that recent illicit sales of controlled substances–specifically of cocaine and heroin–have recently been supplemented or “laced” with deadly fentanyl.

A common tactic by drug peddlers is to supplement a more expensive drug, like cocaine, with fentanyl to charge a higher price for the sale at the expense of everyone’s safety.

To date, multiple overdoses have occurred as a result of fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine. As of yet, no other substances have been identified as being similarly laced.

“Since I have been a prosecutor, fentanyl continues to be one of the most deadly and dangerous controlled substances we encounter,” said District Attorney Drew Welsh. “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid–it is easily mass-produced and sold relatively cheaply. It Is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. and even the smallest amount or contact with fentanyl can lead to death.”

“I want our community to be aware that if they are illegally acquiring cocaine or heroin, they are at an even greater risk than normal due to this current trend. Addiction is a serious matter and can affect anyone from any walk of life. All of us must make the effort to prevent tragedy to ourselves, our family, and neighbors. Law enforcement is tirelessly working to apprehend the culprits responsible and to continue protecting the citizens of Clarion County.”

If you or someone you love needs help with an addiction, they can reach out to the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion-Drug & Alcohol Commission for confidential help. Go to https://www.aicdac.org for more information.

