BHS To Host Job Fairs in Clarion, Butler on Wednesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System (BHS) will host job fairs at two locations on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The fairs will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the boardroom of Clarion Hospital at One Hospital Drive, in Clarion, and in the Findley Auditorium/Tower Entry Hallway at One Hospital Way, in Butler.

BHS offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, free parking, employee fitness centers, health, vision, and dental insurance.

To view a complete listing of hospital and physician office openings visit butlerhealthsystem.org.

