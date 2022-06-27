Canyon Coffee Co. Holds Grand Opening in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion coffee lovers can now start their morning routine with a fresh cup of Joe from Canyon Coffee Co.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The Downtown Clarion coffee shop, owned by Esther Clyde and Jen Hosey of the New Bethlehem area, held its grand opening on Saturday.

After opening their first location in New Bethlehem in January 2020, the pair decided to expand to Clarion with a second store at the corner of 8th Avenue and Wood Street.

“We have a lot of people that drive down from Clarion to New Bethlehem for our coffee and felt it would be a good location for us,” said Esther and Jen. “We found a nice location we thought would work for us.”

Long-time residents will remember the 8th Avenue and Wood Street site as the former home of Hermie’s Corner Grocery Store.

Acknowledging that its proximity to Clarion University will make it a popular spot for students, Esther and Jen stressed that they want Canyon Coffee Co. to attract a broader audience.

“We don’t want to just cater to the students, and we also want to really try to get the Clarion community to feel welcome in there, as well.”

Before opening in New Bethlehem, Esther and Jen would drive down to Pittsburgh just to go to a little coffee shop.

“It was just something we loved doing and created that same environment for people here in New Bethlehem—-and now Clarion.”

The trips are much less common now, but the Pittsburgh influence remains evident. Canyon’s coffee is roasted by Commonplace of Pittsburgh and Mechanic Coffee in Verona.

While the main attraction is coffee, they also offer baked goods, including a local staple–Clark’s Donuts.

Canyon Coffee Co., located at 42 South 8th Avenue, is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.

Customers can place an order ahead of time using the store’s smartphone app and then pick it up at the store or even curbside.

