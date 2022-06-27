Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zoie
Monday, June 27, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Zoie.
Zoie is an adult female Pug mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is friendly, affectionate, and athletic.
Zoie was brought to the rescue center when her owner abandoned her at a caretaker’s home.
For more information on Zoie, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
