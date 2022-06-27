Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Creamy Sausage Dip

This appetizer will leave you going back for more!

Ingredients

1 lb. pork sausage

2 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese (at room temp.)



2 (10 oz.) cans diced tomatoes and green chilies (such as Ro-Tel), well-drained1/2 tsp. garlic salt

Directions

-Brown sausage in skillet until cooked through, then drain fat.

-Add cooked sausage, cream cheese, diced tomatoes and green chilies, and garlic salt to a crock pot. Heat until bubbly, stirring occasionally.

-Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy!

