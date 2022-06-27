Featured Local Job: Forensic Liaison

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison.

POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: This is an administrative position that provides assistance to Clarion County residents who are forensically hospitalized, incarcerated, inpatient at a Long-Term Structured Rehabilitation facility (LTSR) or Extended Acute Care treatment program (EAC). The Forensic Liaison will work closely with Warren State Hospital, Torrance State hospital or any other state hospital in the Commonwealth. This position will collaborate with the facility and patients to provide services, case management, and other assistance through the County Mental Health Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Given; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

