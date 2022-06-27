James “Jim” C. McCutcheon, 64, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jim was born in Olean, NY on January 29, 1958, a son of Ellamay (Hair) and the late Larry McCutcheon.

On December 28, 1984 Jim married Kimberly “Kim” Roberts; she survives.

Following his 1976 graduation from Conneaut Lake High School, Jim entered the US Army and served his country honorably until his discharge as an E-5 in 1979.

Most of his service time was spent in Alaska, where he continued to live until 1986.

Upon his return to the continental US, he enrolled at Clarion University, graduating in 1990 with a BS in Medical Technology.

He then became employed as a lab technician at both the Franklin and Oil City Hospitals.

He went on to own and operate his own air duct cleaning business, Indoor Air Repair.

Later in life, Jim was employed by the US Postal Service in Franklin as a rural mail carrier until his retirement in 2018.

Jim loved spending the winters in Florida.

His favorite times there were spent walking on the beach, watching the sunrise and sunset.

Jim enjoyed shooting darts, playing pool and sitting around the campfire watching the fireflies.

He loved his family deeply and was especially proud of his son and daughter.

Jim will be sadly missed.

In addition to his wife, Kim, of 37 years, Jim is survived by two children Ryan James McCutcheon (significant other Brianna Dawkins) of Boise, ID, Melissa McCutcheon (fiance Donald Smuck) of Bastrop, TX; his mother Ellamay Johnson of Girard; a brother Larry McCutcheon (Joanne) of Olean, NY; a sister Kathy Hines (John) of Linesville; his father in law Donald Roberts of Saegertown; brothers in law Tim Roberts of Saegertown, Steve Roberts (Charese) of Mercer, Gene Roberts (Brenda) of Whispering Pines, NC; his beloved dogs Maya and Molly; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his step father Raymond Johnson with whom he was very close; and his mother in law Janet Roberts.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 PM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 330 BROAD ST., SAEGERTOWN, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM with Pastor Jeff Little of Saegertown United Methodist Church officiating.

Full Military Honors by VFW Post #2006 will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to Hirshberg Foundation for pancreatic cancer research, 2990 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90064 or Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, PA 16323.

Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.