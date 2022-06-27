Ruby E. Summerville, 98, of Strattanville, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.

She was born on November 21, 1923 in Arkansas; daughter of the late Thomas and Mary “Mollie” Daugherty Cyphert.

Ruby was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She married John H. Summerville on December 31, 1949, who passed away on April 1, 2001.

Ruby was a devoted homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and grandma great.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Ruby was also a member of the American Legion in Strattanville.

She was an avid golfer and loved her trips to Perkins.

Ruby is survived by her daughters, Mona Jane Wenner of Strattanville and Mary Ann Graybill of Brookville; and her sons, Michael Summerville and his wife, Tammy, of Narvon and Joe Summerville and his wife, Kim, of Strattanville; along with 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruby was preceded in death by her son, John Summerville and her sisters, Anna Barth, Margorie Rupert, Katherine Freas, and Louise Swartzwelder.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations be made in Ruby’s honor to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.