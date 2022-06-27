SPONSORED: DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) Offers Custom Order Insulated Concrete Forms

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) is offering custom order insulated concrete forms.

What are insulated concrete forms (ICFs)?

– ICFs are the perfect substrate for any type of exterior finish;

– They are great for eliminating moisture while allowing for more accurate climate control and sound minimization; and



– They can help to reduce future heating and cooling costs.

Highlights of ICFs at DuBrook:

– DuBrook sales managers work directly with the client for custom planning; and

– Used along with concrete instead of concrete blocks in creating foundations AND walls.

DuBrook is proud to sell FoxBlocks – ICFs – Insulated Concrete Forms.

Contact Eric or Jeff at 844-DuBrook.

For more information, visit DuBrook’s website here.

