Featured Local Job: Junior High Cheerleading Coach
Monday, June 27, 2022 @ 07:06 AM
Keystone School District is seeking applicants for a Junior High Cheerleading Coach.
The position is available immediately.
Interested Applicants should send current clearances and three letters of reference to:
Mr. Michael McCormick
Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until position is filled
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.