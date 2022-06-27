Featured Local Job: Junior High Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District is seeking applicants for a Junior High Cheerleading Coach.

The position is available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send current clearances and three letters of reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick



Acting SuperintendentKeystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until position is filled



