State Police Calls: Sligo Man Faces Harassment Charges for Texting Ex-Wife Up to 30 Times Daily

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Beaver Township

PSP Clarion responded to an incident of harassment that occurred on Blum Lane, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 23.

According to police, the victim had been receiving up to 30 text messages a day from her ex-husband, 50-year-old Gary Smith, of Sligo. Smith has been asked several times to stop texting her.

The victim is listed as a 47-year-old Sligo woman.

Harassment charges against Smith are pending at Magisterial District Office 18-3-03.

Jeep vs. Deer Collision in Richland Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:58 p.m. on Friday, June 24, on Interstate 80, at mile marker 47.8, in Richland Township, Clarion County, involving 56-year-old Priscilla P. Igram, of Fairfield, CT.

Police say Igram’s 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on I-80 in the right lane of travel when a deer entered the roadway from the right. The Jeep crashed into the deer with its front bumper causing disabling damage. Igram pulled off the right shoulder of the road and waited for PSP’s arrival.

Igram and her passenger 56-year-old Abdallah K. Igram, of Fairfield, CT, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported or observed.

Local Business Cited for Failure to Control False Alarms

Clarion-based State Police have released information regarding a local business in Clarion that was recently cited for failing to control false alarms.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a grocery store in Clarion for five false alarms within a 12-month period.

