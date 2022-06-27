 

State Police Investigating Incidents of Theft in Area

Monday, June 27, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to multiple reports of theft in the area.

Theft from Residence in Limestone

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of theft from a residence on S. Mechanicsville Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crime occurred sometime between Saturday, June 25, around 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, around 7:24 a.m.

The victim is listed as a 57-year-old Limestone man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Vehicle Parts in Sligo Borough

PSP Clarion received a report of a stolen catalytic converter at a residence on Morris Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, the theft occurred sometime between Thursday, June 23, at 8:00 a.m., and Saturday, June 25, around 9:30 p.m.

The victim is listed as a 22-year-old New Bethlehem man.

Theft of Mailbox in Bradys Bend Township

Kittanning-based State Police responded to a residence along Iron Furnace Road, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, for a report of a theft of a mailbox.

Police say the theft occurred on Friday, June 10, around 3:02 p.m.

The mailbox is valued at $100.00.

The victim is listed as a 42-year-old East Brady woman.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of this mailbox is urged to contact PSP Kittanning at 724-548-7017.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

