Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

