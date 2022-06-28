AAA: Gas Prices Decrease Ahead of Independence Day Weekend

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.979 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

(Photo: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.979

Average price during the week of June 21, 2022: $5.007



Average price during the week of June 28, 2021: $3.246

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.982 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.961. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.984 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $4.945.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.906 Altoona

$5.028 Beaver

$4.964 Bradford

$4.952 Brookville

$4.994 Butler

$4.959 Clarion

$4.984 DuBois

$4.943 Erie

$4.983 Greensburg

$4.965 Indiana

$4.982 Jeannette

$5.002 Kittanning

$4.997 Latrobe

$4.955 Meadville

$5.042 Mercer

$4.967 New Castle

$4.996 New Kensington

$4.988 Oil City

$4.977 Pittsburgh

$4.959 Sharon

$5.025 Uniontown

$4.966 Warren

$4.984 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week after another decline in the global price of oil. This week’s gas average is $4.89, nine cents less than a week ago, 30 cents more than a month ago, and $1.80 more than a year ago. Even with these historically high gas prices, summer travel is in full swing. Heading into the Independence Day weekend, AAA predicts 42 million people will hit the road, setting a new record for car travel.

Although crude prices strengthened at the end of the week due to positive market sentiment after the stock market rallied, crude prices dropped earlier in the week amid market concern regarding the potential for economic growth to slow due to rising interest rates and inflation. A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit. The cost of oil accounts for almost $3 of every $4.89 paid at the gas pump.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

