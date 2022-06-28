Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Fruit Phyllo Tart

The bright colors make this tasty dish a nice addition to any spread!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, melted

4 teaspoons canola oil



8 sheets of phyllo dough (14×9-inch size)1 large lemon3 medium peaches, peeled and halved2 cups large fresh strawberries, stems removed4 slices of fresh pineapple (1/2 inch thick)1/3 cup packed brown sugar1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup heavy whipping cream1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°.

-In a small bowl, mix butter and oil. Brush a 15x10x1-in. baking pan with some of the butter mixture. Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough into the prepared pan; brush with butter mixture. Layer with 7 additional phyllo sheets, brushing each layer. (Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.) Bake 5-7 minutes or until golden brown (phyllo will puff up during baking). Cool completely.

-Finely grate 1 Tbsp. lemon zest. Cut lemon crosswise in half; squeeze the juice into a bowl. In a large bowl, toss peaches, strawberries, pineapple, brown sugar, salt, lemon zest, and juice. Remove strawberries; thread fruit onto 3 metal or soaked wooden skewers.

-Place fruit on an oiled grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat until fruit is tender, turning once, 8-10 minutes for pineapple slices and peaches, 4-5 minutes for strawberries. Remove and set aside.

-In a small bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form. In another bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Spread over phyllo crust. Slice grilled fruit; arrange over filling. Sprinkle with mint; cut into pieces.

