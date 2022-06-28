 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Fruit Phyllo Tart

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The bright colors make this tasty dish a nice addition to any spread!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, melted
4 teaspoons canola oil

8 sheets of phyllo dough (14×9-inch size)
1 large lemon
3 medium peaches, peeled and halved
2 cups large fresh strawberries, stems removed
4 slices of fresh pineapple (1/2 inch thick)
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°.

-In a small bowl, mix butter and oil. Brush a 15x10x1-in. baking pan with some of the butter mixture. Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough into the prepared pan; brush with butter mixture. Layer with 7 additional phyllo sheets, brushing each layer. (Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.) Bake 5-7 minutes or until golden brown (phyllo will puff up during baking). Cool completely.

-Finely grate 1 Tbsp. lemon zest. Cut lemon crosswise in half; squeeze the juice into a bowl. In a large bowl, toss peaches, strawberries, pineapple, brown sugar, salt, lemon zest, and juice. Remove strawberries; thread fruit onto 3 metal or soaked wooden skewers.

-Place fruit on an oiled grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat until fruit is tender, turning once, 8-10 minutes for pineapple slices and peaches, 4-5 minutes for strawberries. Remove and set aside.

-In a small bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form. In another bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Spread over phyllo crust. Slice grilled fruit; arrange over filling. Sprinkle with mint; cut into pieces.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


