Clarion Hospital Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update June 27, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 06/26/2022: 23,687
Test obtained at CH: 18,507
Positives: 4,914
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 06/26/2022: 112,367
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,634
Positives: 18,313
Hospital Inpatients as of 06/27/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 1 ICU.
PA DOH Reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 06/26/2022.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.