Clarion Hospital Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, June 20, 2022.



Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update June 27, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 06/26/2022: 23,687

Test obtained at CH: 18,507

Positives: 4,914

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 06/26/2022: 112,367

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,634

Positives: 18,313

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/27/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 1 ICU.

PA DOH Reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 06/26/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

