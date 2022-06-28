Construction Progressing on BFS Foods and Dairy Queen in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The BFS Food and Convenience Store chain is making progress on a new store along Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville.

The store is being constructed at the former Gold Eagle Restaurant and Hotel site near the intersection of Allegheny Boulevard and West Main Street.

At a liquor transfer hearing recently, representatives for BFS said that a license from Punxsutawney Borough will be transferred to the new site, which is a 24-hour convenience store like Sheetz, but alcohol sales will follow Liquor Code Hours: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The license will be converted to a restaurant liquor license.

According to the BFS website, the chain started in 1974 as an agricultural store, Bruceton Farm Service. By the next decade, BFS opened convenience stores, now operating more than 63 locations and eight liquor stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Ohio. BFS often teams up with fast-food franchises, and the Brookville site will include a Dairy Queen Grille and Chill. The convenience store will offer food and gas, as well as alcohol.

During the transfer hearing, it was said that the new location will employ 44 full-time or part-time employees.

Donna Rooney at the Brookville Planning Commission said that the project is moving along, and even though the borough has little involvement beyond approving plans, it is glad to see businesses coming to Brookville.

“There is a lot of development happening in the borough,” Rooney said. “And we’re always looking for more.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.