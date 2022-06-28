Dale Smith, 88, of Hermitage passed away surrounded by family late Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Smith was born July 6, 1933, in Corsica, PA, a son of the late Rosco and Bertha (Steele) Smith.

He was raised in Strattanville, PA, and attended Clarion-Limestone schools.

A proud veteran and true patriot, Dale honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Dale retired as a crane operator from T. Bruce Campbell in West Middlesex and was a member of Operating Engineers International, Local 66.

He married his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara (Fenstermaker) Smith, on May 24, 1952, and she preceded him in death in 2015.

Dale and his wife, Barb, were lifelong members of Sharon Baptist Church.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Dale had a passion for aviation and kept his pilot’s license active for many years.

His other hobbies included motorcycle riding and attending local sprint car races.

Above all else, Dale loved spending time with his family.

Dale is survived by two daughters, Deborah Paulitz, Masury, OH, and Denise Hawley (Jim), Vienna, OH; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Connie Smith (Gene), Strattanville, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dale was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley O’Neil; a brother, David Smith; a great-grandson, Brooks Hawley; and a son-in-law, Gary Klingensmith.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (6-28-22) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Curt Gordon, officiating.

The Interment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.