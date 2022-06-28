Dolores Irene Hiwiller passed away on June 13, 2022, at Quality Life Services at Sugarcreek in Armstrong County.

Born April 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Kenneth McElroy and Florence Kamerer McElroy.

Dolores was born in “Frogtown” and lived most of her life in Sugarcreek Township.

She spent a couple of years in Cincinnati, Ohio, Butler and Savannah, Ga, but the hilltop at the edge of her grandfather’s farm was home.

Dolores was a graduate of East Brady High School and the Butler Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She married Donnell G. Hiwiller on June 14, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2019.

As a registered nurse, Dolores began her career at what was then “Kittanning” Hospital.

She worked at Butler Memorial Hospital for 22 years, first in pediatrics and then in their “new” intensive care unit.

When her health issues complicated “on the floor nursing”, she went to work for the Visiting Nurses.

She then worked at the Hoffman Medical Center through National Health Services Corps.

Dr. Bruce Block, one of four physicians serving Hoffman Medical Center through National Health Services Corps., was awarded a grant through the federal Rural Health Initiative that expanded health care in underserved portions of rural America.

As part of this grant, Dolores had the opportunity to travel to Wichita State University to be trained, along with her late friend Betty Conto, as a nurse practitioner.

Dolores and Betty were among the first certified and registered nurse practitioners in the country.

As a CRNP, Dolores worked at the Petrolia and Cowansville Medical Centers.

One of Dolores’ favorite jobs was doing well childcare for the babies delivered by the late Dr. John Garrett.

She continued to work as a CRNP into her seventies.

Reading, sewing, knitting and enjoying her flowers in the yard were favorite pastimes.

Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her most favored activity.

Dolores was generous with her time, her medical expertise, and other support for her grandchildren.

She loved animals, especially her cats, 19-year-old Fred and Tiny Little survive her.

Dolores served as Worthy Matron of the East Brady Chapter of the Eastern Star.

In 2021, she was named “Queen of Quality Life Services”, a title she cherished. (She loved that crown!)

Within the extended family and in the community, Dolores was often called when medical emergencies arose.

She cared for her husband, her parents, her grandparents, her brother, and her uncle Boyd McElroy as they reached the end of their lives.

Dolores was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Community Church in Chicora.

She was a Sunday School teacher and served on many committees.

She and husband, Don, worked with the youth fellowship for several years.

Dolores and Don are survived by two daughters, Karen King, PsyD (husband Raymond Edward) and Sue Shirey, RN (husband Galen).

Completing the family are grandchildren Jesse (Jessica) Shirey, DVM, Emily (Gene) Rapp, DVM, Lindsay (Mark) Kloepping and Jordan (Caitlin) King.

Dolores had 11 great-grandchildren, Grady, Sophia, Stella and Colton Shirey; Jeb, Libby and Cameron Rapp, Noah and Lia Kloepping, and Maris and Stellan King.

Also surviving, her sister-in-law, Patricia Hiwiller Reimer; nieces, Amy Weibel and Laurie (Jerry) Lisanti and family; nephew, M. Dann (Cheryl) Weibel and family; her aunt, Ruby Kamerer; and many Kamerer cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be directed to Just Us For Animals, 496 Seminole Road, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or to a charity of their choice.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration of Quality Life Services – Sugarcreek along with the Tack family for their kindness, tolerance and care of Mom during her stay in long term care.

A special thank you to Kelly Montgomery, Quality Life Services manager, who befriended Mom and supported all of us.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Paul’s Community Church in Chicora, with the Rev. Frank Sapp officiating.

Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.

