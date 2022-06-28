Featured Local Job: WRC Senior Services Offers Multiple Opportunities
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 @ 07:06 AM
WRC Senior Services offers a wide variety of positions at their various locations.
To view all open positions, please visit their website! https://careers.phhealthcare.org
WRC Personal Care Homes- Ridgmont, Edgewood Heights, Highlands Oaks, and Laurelbrooke
- Resident Aides – *New Starting Wages!*
- Medication Technicians – *New Starting Wages!*
- Housekeeping/Laundry
- Kitchen Managers
- Cooks
- Dietary Aides
Click here to apply or email [email protected]
WRC McKinley Health Center
- CNA’s
- LPN’s
- RN’s
- Maintenance
- Housekeeping/Laundry
- Reception
Click here to apply or email [email protected]
