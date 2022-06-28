Hearing for Trespasser Accused of Stripping, Falling Asleep at Shippenville Residence Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 56-year-old man who reportedly entered a Shippenville residence without permission, stripped, and then fell asleep in the bedroom is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 56-year-old Benjamin Beers Dawson, of Alexandria, Virginia, is set for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, on the following charge:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The charge stems from an incident that occurred around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at a residence located on B & O Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, Benjamin Beers Dawson entered a residence at the above-described location through an unlocked man door. He proceeded toward the bedroom, stripped off all of his clothing “becoming nude,” and then proceeded to the bed where he fell asleep.

The owner of the residence saw Dawson through her Ring doorbell and immediately notified her neighboring parents. The victim’s father went over to the residence and observed Dawson lying nude in the bed. The victim’s father then called PSP Clarion and reported the incident, according to the complaint.

Members of PSP Clarion found Dawson away from the scene of the crime walking along B & O Drive, the complaint states.

Dawson was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

