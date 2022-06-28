Larry Nelson Young, Sr., age 85, of Cranberry, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, due to a sudden illness.

Born June 15, 1937, in Pine City, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Raymond and Nina Kulp Young.

He married the former Yvonne V. O’Neil on February 20, 1959, and she survives.

Larry was a mechanic and worked for Kahle Coal Company, PENNDOT, CPT in Franklin and retired from Erie Industrial Trucks.

He was a member of the Van Free Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, modified stocks racing, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne; three daughters: Leah Pearl Young of Lancaster, Robin Elaine Young of Houston, Texas and Julie Ann Boocks (Kevin Aurandt) of Alexandria, Virginia; two sons: Larry N. Young, Jr, (Joanne Bauer) of Pine City and Andrew R. (Cassidy L.) Young of Shippenville, and five grandchildren: Jenna (Gregory) Nolf, Zachary (Kathleen) Boocks, Devin (Quinlyn) Young-Nickson, Brandt Young and Drew Young.

Larry is also survived by three great grandchildren: Kaylee, Ella and Nora, and a brother, Lynn “Butch” (Velma) Young, of Brookville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Young and Michael Young, and in-law’s, Frank and Leah O’Neil.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, and from 10-11 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, in the funeral home with Reverend Larry Aldrich officiating.

Interment will follow and at the Perry Chapel Cemetery in Pine City.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Larry Nelson Young, Sr., to the New Life Community Chapel (former Van Free Methodist Church), 9778 Route 322, Cranberry, PA 16319

Online condolences may be sent to Larry’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.