Patrick James Marron, 41, of West Sunbury, PA passed away Saturday morning June 25, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved the most.

He was born on August 7, 1980, and is the son of Jim and Ann Jenkins Marron who survive.

He was a graduate of AC Valley High School, PSU Dubois, Edinboro University, and the Clarion University Venango Campus Electric Lineman school.

It was in the latter that he found his true calling as a lineman, most recently at Central Electric Cooperative in Parker, PA.

40-hour work weeks and ideal weather conditions are a rarity for any lineman.

Whether it was sub-zero temperatures, extreme heat, blizzards, thunderstorms, or remnants of hurricanes, Pat never complained about the weather he had to work in or the long hours his job required.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his camp.

But his passion, as well as his pride and joy, were his hunting dogs Sniper, Wicked, and Beau. Any free minutes he had were spent training with them.

There was nothing he loved more than spending days chasing cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hare with Sniper, Wicked, and Beau, along with any friends and family he could talk into tagging along.

In addition to his parents Jim and Ann he is survived by the love of his life Kristi Simpson, brothers Chris (Erin) and Mike (Jenn), nephews Jonathan and William, grandmother Elsie Jenkins, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 2-8 pm at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.)

The funeral will follow on Thursday at 10 am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to North Butler Hunting and Fishing Club Kids Fishing Fund 129 Hemlock Road Petrolia PA 16050.

